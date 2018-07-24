Vale (VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $13.17. Vale shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 27394777 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Vale had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. equities analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,716,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vale by 44.4% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,227,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after buying an additional 1,914,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

