Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $3,114,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN opened at $287.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $200.68 and a one year high of $291.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 112.64%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.56.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,552.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total value of $12,321,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,964 shares in the company, valued at $151,833,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

