USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 17,852 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $218.66. 32,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,202. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.75 and a twelve month high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 66,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.08 per share, with a total value of $13,840,886.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,246.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,157 shares of company stock valued at $21,387,408 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.