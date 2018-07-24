USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 83,400 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $147,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $202,000. Chemical Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,891. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 17.76%. sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.7296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

