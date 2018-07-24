USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,772,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 1.67% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,400,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 415,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,249. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $76.72.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.