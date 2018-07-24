USA Technologies (USAT) Trading Down 5.6%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 986,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 621,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

USAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $918.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.79.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 million. USA Technologies’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 251,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Cynosure Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,450,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 813,622 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 95,596 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

