Unterberg Capital LLC Increases Position in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Electronics For Imaging comprises 7.3% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Electronics For Imaging worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 17.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $298,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,577,658.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $856,710. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EFII traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,770. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

