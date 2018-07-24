Unterberg Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

Unterberg Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,263 shares during the period. Aspen Group makes up about 4.0% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned about 2.47% of Aspen Group worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Group traded down $0.21, hitting $7.07, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Aspen Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,199.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

