Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 1.88%. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

NASDAQ:USAP traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 million, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.94. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.