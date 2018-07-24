Universal Logistics (ULH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.25

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 2143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $790.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 16.71%. analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.