UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $368,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $381,555,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $853,070,000 after buying an additional 817,987 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $423,249,000 after buying an additional 804,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,979. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.82.

UnitedHealth Group opened at $252.74 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.