United Technologies (UTX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-64.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.72 billion.

Shares of United Technologies traded up $2.45, reaching $131.82, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.69.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,938. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

