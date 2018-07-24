United Rentals (URI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $175.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ second-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surpassed the consensus mark and improved from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The upside can be attributed to strong gains in volume and rates along with robust demand across construction and industrial verticals in United States as well as Canada. While rental revenues were up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter, rental rates inched up 2.8%. Additionally, the two most important acquisition made in 2017 — Neff Corporation and NES Rentals — contributed to the quarterly results. Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust market demand drove United Rentals’ growth as well. Moreover, total equipment rentals gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps). Meanwhile, United Rentals’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Earnings estimates also moved north for 2018 and 2019, over the past 30 days.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.18.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $149.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $208,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

