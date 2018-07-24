United Parcel Service (UPS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We expect United Parcel Service's second-quarter earnings to be positively impacted by e-commerce growth. The reduction in effective tax rate due to the new tax law should also aid the bottom line in the second quarter. The U.S. Domestic Package unit, which accounts for bulk of the total revenues at UPS, should perform well, thereby driving growth. Segmental results are likely to benefit from increased package volumes. Furthermore, the company’s International Package division is anticipated to perform well in the second quarter on the back of robust growth in export volumes. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock can be gauged from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been revised upward to the tune of 0.5% over the last 60 days. However, the company’s earnings are likely to be hurt by escalated costs. Detailed results should be out on Jul 25.”

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.11. 144,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,102. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,014,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 115.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 73,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.