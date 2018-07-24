United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect United Bankshares to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. United Bankshares had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $176.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Bankshares opened at $37.12 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

