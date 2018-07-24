United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -0.04

Press coverage about United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Bancshares Inc. OH earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

