United Bancorp (UBCP) Releases Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Shares of United Bancorp traded up $0.07, reaching $13.50, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The company has a market cap of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers brokerage services. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated 18 banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling.

