United Bancorp (UBCP) Releases Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.80%.
Shares of United Bancorp traded up $0.07, reaching $13.50, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The company has a market cap of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
United Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.