UNITE Group (UTG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.52) price target (up previously from GBX 767 ($10.15)) on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 862.83 ($11.42).

UNITE Group opened at GBX 840 ($11.12) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 833 ($11.03).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

