Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Unisys to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.48 million. Unisys had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unisys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unisys opened at $14.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $716.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.40. Unisys has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UIS. Loop Capital raised their price target on Unisys to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other news, insider Sadany Tarek El sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $88,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Renzi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,375 shares of company stock valued at $184,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

