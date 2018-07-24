Union Pacific’s (UNP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $145.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific opened at $144.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 41,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 177,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Precision Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,156,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $289,235,000 after buying an additional 1,538,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

