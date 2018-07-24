Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 41,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 177,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Precision Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

