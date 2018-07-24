Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.26.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 69,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.1% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,833,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $259,746,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific traded down $2.46, reaching $142.39, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,224. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

