Unilever NV (EPA) (UNIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Unilever NV (EPA) (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Unilever NV (EPA) opened at €43.30 ($50.94) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

