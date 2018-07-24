Unigestion Holding SA Takes $44.97 Million Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,968,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of Anthem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 9.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 29.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $3,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anthem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 509,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Anthem by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.13. 81,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.