Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 266,573 Humana Inc (HUM)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 266,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,340,000. Humana comprises approximately 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.19% of Humana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Humana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 27.0% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Humana by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 329,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Humana by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 11,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.40, for a total transaction of $3,433,519.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 20,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $5,895,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,009 shares of company stock worth $36,887,143. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.12.

Shares of Humana traded down $1.92, reaching $315.94, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 22,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,487. Humana Inc has a one year low of $229.84 and a one year high of $321.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.15. Humana had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

