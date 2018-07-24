Unigestion Holding SA Invests $54.67 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Stock

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,667,000. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A accounts for about 1.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.13% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.76.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,205. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $191.71 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

