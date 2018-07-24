Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 639,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,021,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.11% of TD Ameritrade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 336,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 58,938 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 223,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.50 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of TD Ameritrade traded up $0.81, hitting $59.87, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 258,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,167. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.02%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.