UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €20.00 by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCG. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($22.00) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.37 ($23.96).

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit opened at €17.22 ($20.26) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.