UBS Group Upgrades American Express (AXP) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. ValuEngine cut American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on American Express from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Shares of American Express opened at $101.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $83.33 and a twelve month high of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $296,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $1,225,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 280.7% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $123,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 14,070.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $148,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

