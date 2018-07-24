UBS Group AG Buys 5,551 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of AdvanSix worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,563,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 97,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 232,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 65,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AdvanSix opened at $38.69 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. AdvanSix Inc has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $46.51.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,585.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,701 shares of company stock valued at $100,105 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

