U Network Market Capitalization Tops $8.81 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $1.26 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000786 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000494 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,892,573,645 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

