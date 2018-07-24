Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.
Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp traded up $0.02, hitting $18.51, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,162. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.
Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile
Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
