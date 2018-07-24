Tronox (TROX) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

News stories about Tronox (NYSE:TROX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tronox earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3407937158138 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Tronox opened at $18.73 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.15. Tronox has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.