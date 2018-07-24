Triumph Group (TGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group opened at $18.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.92 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 21,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 265,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.