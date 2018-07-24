Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) vs. Sabre (SABR) Financial Review

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Sabre pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Sabre pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabre has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock 3 17 2 0 1.95 Sabre 1 2 7 0 2.60

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $42.41, indicating a potential downside of 28.95%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock -1.73% 4.92% 2.91% Sabre 6.93% 49.84% 6.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock $1.56 billion 5.27 -$19.00 million $0.48 124.35 Sabre $3.60 billion 2.02 $242.53 million $1.30 20.31

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sabre beats Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 20 other media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The company's Websites feature 600 million reviews and opinions on 7.5 million places comprising 1.2 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 750,000 vacation rentals; 4.6 million restaurants; and 915,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. This segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. Sabre Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

