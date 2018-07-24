Tricida (TCDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $29.25 on Monday. Tricida has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

In other Tricida news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van bought 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Ii, bought 131,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 623,686 shares of company stock worth $11,850,034.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease.

