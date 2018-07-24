Trex Company Inc (TREX) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 967.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 103,514 shares during the period. 44.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trex opened at $67.48 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Cline sold 18,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $2,048,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,123.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $165,131.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,844 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

