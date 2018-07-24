TransUnion (TRU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.16 million.TransUnion also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.42-2.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a $75.07 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of TransUnion opened at $75.45 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $13,542,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,195,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $281,188.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,437 shares of company stock worth $20,897,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

