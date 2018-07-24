TransUnion (TRU) Issues Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion updated its Q3 guidance to $0.61-0.62 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.42-2.44 EPS.

TransUnion opened at $75.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $281,188.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

