Traders Sell Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Investors sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $79.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.38 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PepsiCo had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $114.74

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Cfra set a $129.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

