Traders Sell Shares of Parker-Hannifin (PH) on Strength (PH)

Traders sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $39.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.84 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Parker-Hannifin had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. Parker-Hannifin traded up $1.96 for the day and closed at $161.73

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $440,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $300,997.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,578 shares of company stock worth $2,564,440 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.