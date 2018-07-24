Traders Buy Shares of Kinder Morgan (KMI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $68.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.19 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Kinder Morgan had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Kinder Morgan traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $17.65

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.17 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 198,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 330,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

