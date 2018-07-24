Traders Buy Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $166.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $98.55 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH traded down ($0.76) for the day and closed at $107.99

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Anthony J. Melone bought 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.06 per share, with a total value of $199,997.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,879.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $134,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $137,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $200,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $223,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

