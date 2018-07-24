Traders Buy salesforce.com (CRM) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $166.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $97.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.41 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, salesforce.com had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded down ($1.56) for the day and closed at $146.00Specifically, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $1,189,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,468.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $94,733.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $222,265.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,734 shares of company stock worth $77,852,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 114.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 178,153 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

