Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $482,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,799.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 126,838 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

