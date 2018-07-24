Total System Services (TSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Total System Services had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.57. 1,286,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,804. Total System Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

