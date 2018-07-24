Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 146,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 629.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

