TMX Group (X) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TMX Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.83.

Shares of TMX Group opened at C$86.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$64.81 and a 1 year high of C$88.23.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.33. The company had revenue of C$207.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.80 million.

In other news, insider Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total transaction of C$606,841.80.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

