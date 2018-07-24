TLG Immobilien AG (TLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.62 ($27.78).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TLG opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Tuesday. TLG Immobilien has a one year low of €17.40 ($20.47) and a one year high of €23.30 ($27.41).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.