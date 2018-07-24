Timber Hill LLC Sells 46,137 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Timber Hill LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,137 shares during the quarter. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $210.91 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $211.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 389,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $67,970,894.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $1,959,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,278,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,291,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.21.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.